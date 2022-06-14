Russia offers to help Philippines with ''oil, gas and other sources of energy''

Russia offered to '' extend a hand'' to help the Philippines with ''much needed oil, gas and other sources of energy,'' its ambassador said after meeting President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday.

In a brief interview with reporters after meeting Marcos, Ambassador Marat Pavlov said: In this turbulent period of our life, we are ready to cooprate with (the) Philippine side and to extend our helping hand to satisfy the needs in sources of energy.

Pavlov said he and Marcos agreed to continue the discussions.

The Philippines does not import oil from Russia but on Friday, National Security Adviser-designate Clarita Carlos suggested that ''Russia might be able to supply us with our much needed oil and gas.''

''Russia is in the north and they’re also pivoting to our area. We should take advantage of that,'' she said at the ''Laging Handa'' virtual forum.

Pavlov added that the Russian Federation '' is ready to improve the traditional friendly relations between in our countries.'

The ambassador said he and Marcos touched on the situation in Ukraine ''briefly.'' Pavlov added: ''As far as I understand, the president-elect would like to continue his independent policy and to cooperate with the Russian federation.'' DMS