6月13日のまにら新聞から

Japan women's volleyball team sweeps Philippines in exhibition

［ 73 words｜2022.6.13｜英字 (English) ］

The Japanese women's volleyball dominated the Philippine women's team in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation International Challenge at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan on Sunday.

The visitors won 25-14, 25-9, 25-23, 25-18.

The Philippine team was able to stick close to the Japanese only in the third set when the score was tied 22-all. But the Japanese squared their shoulders and took the last three points to take the set. DMS

