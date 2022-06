The Department of Health reported 308 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, but with no deaths, OCTA Research said in its report.

OCTA said the nationwide positivity rate was 1.9 percent and 153 cases were reported in the National Capital Region (NCR).

in the NCR, Quezon City had the highest number of cases with 36, Manila 21; Paranaque, 19; Makati, 17; Pasig 14 and Taguig 10. DMS