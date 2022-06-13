Lorenzana says he is fine after fainting at Independence Day ceremony

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he is ''fine'' and ''just resting since the results of the tests conducted earlier are okay.''

Lorenzana posted this in his Facebook account where a picture showed him smiling and giving thumbs up sign. In front of Lorenzana, who sat in his hospital bed were his lunch, a sandwich, fruits and water.

''My lack of rest and sleep from my recent successive international security engagements may have taken its toll on me,'' said the 73-year-old Lorenzana.

During the Independence Day ceremonies at the Rizal Monument, a video showed Lorenzana falling on his back behind Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna. Lacuna tried to hold on to Lorenzana's shoulders so his head will not hit the pavement.

''Late na kami nakabalik from Singapore, tapos napakainit pa sa Luneta kanina. But as the saying goes, a true soldier always gets up quickly after a fall,'' he added.

''I’m deeply moved by your concern and well wishes. Thank you and God bless us all,'' said Lorenzana. DMS