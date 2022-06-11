Ano says PNP will continue implementing wearing face masks in Cebu, Garcia defies DILG order

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano said the Philippine National Police (PNP) will continue to implement the government's policy on wearing of face masks after Cebu Province issued an executive order making the use of face masks optional in "well-ventilated and open" areas.

"The President has directed that we will continue to wear face masks except under circumstances defined by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases. Current IATF protocols allow only for specific instances when masks can be taken off, such as when eating or during certain well-ventilated sports and activities," Ano said in a statement issued on Friday.

"This Department does not recognize the Executive Order issued by Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia because we have the IATF guidelines approved by the President. The Philippine National Police will continue to confront, apprehend, and arrest, if necessary, all violators of Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) guidelines and MPHS ( minimum public health standards) in the Province of Cebu," he added.

As he reiterated the importance of wearing face masks to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, Ano reminded the "public and all the local government units that the COVID-19 virus is still present and the pandemic is not yet over."

"Our adherence to minimum public health standards (MPHS) is the key to defeating this pandemic. Wearing of face masks, together with vaccination and boosters have helped keep our COVID-19 case counts low despite the detection of new sub variants. Scientific evidence worldwide proves that the use of face masks reduces the transmission not only of COVID-19, but also of other infectious and respiratory diseases including Monkeypox, should it reach our country," he said.

"The Department wishes to remind the public and all Local Government Units that the COVID-19 virus is still present and the pandemic is not yet over. Individuals can still catch the virus, most especially our senior citizens and vulnerable population. We should therefore be vigilant, continue our adherence to all MPHS and get vaccinated or boosted immediately," he added.

On June 8, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia issued an executive order (EO) rationalizing the use of face mask in the province.

The EO states that wearing of face mask shall be required only in close and air conditioned spaces while it use shall be optional in well-ventilated and open spaces. However, persons are highly encouraged to continue to wear their masks especially in crowded outdoor areas, it added.

"Person who are unwell with symptoms of the COVID-19 such as fever, cough, or runny nose, are required to wear a mask at all times when they leave their homes," it stated.

In a press conference, aired live in Facebook on Friday, Garcia said her executive order only ''formalizing what is already happening" where more people were no longer wearing face masks like what happened during the last election campaign.

"The reactions of so many 'thank God, now I don't need to budget for face mask' so furthermore we are just formalizing what is already happening. We've had huge crowds during rallies in the last campaign. Was anybody checking if they were all wearing face masks and if it is a requirement indeed here in the province of Cebu, I have forbidden the imposition of fines. Why? because imposition of fines to those are not wearing face mask are anti-poor," she said.

When she was asked about the statement of Ano on her executive order, Garcia said "that is up to him. I think he is going out now already but we will see in the province in Cebu there is no apprehension. I have already said you do not apprehend nor you do you fine. Give them face masks.

Garcia called on the Cebu police to comply with her executive order amid the recent instruction made by DILG chief.

"I am now invoking (RA 7160) Section 105 which specifically stated that the secretary of DOH can only define the health protocols of a particular local government unit for six months. It's been two years and I am ready now to test that. Local autonomy must prevail especially it is us who know what are situation here is," she said.

"The IATF is a creation of a dresidential decree which directly puts the secretary of health as a co-chair. This was done early 2020. It's been over six months and if I may notice, it seems that there had been no consultation with the LGUs for that matter," said Garcia.

"This will be a test because I am calling on the PNP to make no such apprehensions. If you recall there is operational control of the local government units over the police," she added.

Garcia also assures she does ''not craft policies out of some capricious whim."

"Each and every decision is anchored upon existing laws and more importantly upon keen observation of the situation of my constituents here in Cebu because I am accountable to them. I was elected by 1.4 million Cebuanos in these recent election," she said. Robina Asido/DMS