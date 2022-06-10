Positivity rate in NCR climbs to 2.2%: OCTA

The positivity rate in the National Capital Region climbed to 2.2 percent on Wednesday from 1.5 percent a week ago, OCTA Research said in its report on the COVID-19 late Thursday.

''The situation in the NCR has become more concerning,'' said OCTA Research Fellow Guido David.

The reproduction number has gone up to 1.29 as of June 6 from 1.15 percent on May 29 while new cases surged by 28 percent to 102, the highest it has broken 100 since April 8.

''It NCR has remained at low risk, the public is strongly advised to avoid complacency with practicing health protocols,'' said David.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health (DOH) said wearing face masks remains mandatory even as the Cebu Provincial Government made these optional in open and well-ventilated spaces.

"Current IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) protocols allow only for specific instances when masks can be taken off, such as when eating or during certain well-ventilated sports and activities," said the DOH.

It added that scientific evidence supports using best fitting face masks in reducing the transmission of COVID-19.

"The COVID-19 virus is still present and the pandemic is not yet over. Individuals can still catch the virus," said the DOH. DMS