Phivolcs reports 11 quakes from Bulusan in last 24 hours

Eleven volcanic earthquakes were recorded from Bulusan volcano in Sorsogon in the past 24 hour, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported on Wednesday morning.

The volcanic earthquake recorded is higher than the seven seismicities monitored on Tuesday.

As of 5 am, the plume emission also increased to 200 meters tall from 150- meter emission recorded the previous day.

Based on its 24 hours summary observation, Phivolcs said the sulfur dioxide recorded on Tuesday reached 1421 tonnes per day.

Phivolcs said the edifice of Bulusan volcano is inflated.

The entry into the four kilometer radius permanent danger zone (PDZ) and entry without vigilance into the extended danger zone is still not allowed as the Bulusan volcano remains under alert level 1.

Flying of any aircraft close to the volcano is still prohibited under the present alert status. Robina Asido/DMS