Sara spends P200 million in vice presidential campaign

Vice President-elect Sara Duterte spent at least P200 million during her campaign based on her Statement of Contribution and Expenditures (SOCE).

Duterte submitted her SOCE to the campaign finance office of the Commission of Election on Tuesday.

Her SOCE shows that Duterte has received a total contribution of P216,190,935.06, composed of in-kind contributions from a political party and other sources.

The SOCE states that the in-kind contributions received from other sources reached P79,581,690.15 while the in-kind contribution received from a political party is P136,609,244.91.

According to her SOCE, all in-kind contributions she received have been reflected to the total expenditures incurred during her campaign. Robina Asido/DMS