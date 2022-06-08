More Omicron subvariant cases found in Philippines

The Department of Health (DOH) said Tuesday a total of 10 cases of two Omicron sub-variants were detected.

In an online media forum, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they have detected three additional BA.5 subvariant and seven cases of BA 2.12.1 in their recent genome sequencing.

She said of the three BA.5 cases, two were from Calabarzon while the third case’s location is still unknown.

“Two individuals are from Region IV-A or from Calabarzon, while we are still verifying the location of the other individual,” she said.

The infected individual with the unverified location was fully vaccinated, while one of the cases from Calabarzon was unvaccinated. The vaccination status of the other individual from the same region is being confirmed, she added.

“Right now, the exposure of the individuals is still unknown because their travel history is still being verified. Their symptoms and their close contacts are still being checked. Even so, they are currently tagged as recovered,” Vergeire said.

There are a total of five cases of the BA.5 subvariant in the Philippines. Vergeire said the DOH cannot declare if there is a local transmission of the BA.5 sublineage.

"There is a big probability that we have a local transmission of the BA.5 subvariant. But we need further evidence for us to be able to confirm the status of transmission in the country," said Vergeire.

A total of 29 cases of the BA.2.12.1 subvariant have been detected withj the DOH saying there is local transmission.

Vergeire clarified that the slight uptick in COVID-19 cases was not linked to the new Omicron sub-variants that have entered the country.

“Again, the DOH would like to clarify that the slight uptick in cases is not directly related to the new variants,” Vergeire said as she urged the public to e follow health protocols and get vaccinated to prevent another surge in cases. Jaspearl Tan/DMS