50 families evacuated from a barangay due to Bulusan ashfall: NDRRMC

More than 100 individuals, mostly children, pregnant women and senior citizens, were evacuated following Sunday's phreatic explosion in Bulusan Volcano in Sorsogon over the weekend.

As of Monday morning, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has recorded 50 families or 180 individuals evacuated from Barangay Puting Sapa in the municipality of Juban.

The affected population were evacuated due to ''heavy ashfall and pungent odor''.

It added that classes in three schools which were heavily affected by the ashfall in Juban, Sorosogon were suspended.

These include Puting Sapa Elementary School, Sangkayon Elementary School and Anog Elementary School. Robina Asido/DMS