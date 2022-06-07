Tiger Resort Leisure and Entertainment executives file charges vs businessman, others before DOJ

The executive members of the Tiger Resort Leisure and Entertainment, Inc. (TRLEI) filed criminal complaints against a Japanese businessman and his group who allegedly ousted the former from Okada Manila last week.

During a press conference, the counsel of TRLEI executive members, Estrella Elemparo said the criminal complaints were filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday morning.

"This morning we went to the Department of Justice and filed three separate criminal complaints. The first complaint was filed by Mr. Hajime Tukuda (the director of Asiabest Group International and a director at Universal Entertainment Corporation) for kidnapping or serious illegal detention, grave coercion and unjust vexation."

Elemparo said the second complaint was filed by Michiaki Satate, the co-vice chairman of TRLEI while the third case was filed by director James Lorenzana.

"He (Satate) filed a complaint for grave coercion and unjust vexation and the third complaint was filed by another director James Lorenzana, he suffered from lacerations. He filed a complaint for grave coercion, physical injuries and unjust vexation against Mr. (Kazuo) Okada, Tonyboy Cojuangco, Dindo Espeleta and Atty. Florentino Herrera and all those who were responsible for the violent takeover last Tuesday," she said.

"We are hopeful that our government authorities and we are hopeful that our courts will take judicial notice that all these violence and illegalities that have transpired and as more facts are coming to light hopefully our courts and our government agencies will take in consideration when they act in the future, we are hopeful as well that this matter will finally be resolve and rightful owners and managers of TRLEI will be back soon in Okada Manila," she added.

Elamparo added that their group will also go to the Supreme Court to ask for a remedy to peacefully recover the management of TRLEI to Okada Manila.

"On the legal aspect, we’re definitely going to the Supreme Court to inform them exactly what transpired. And we’re hopeful, we’re hoping, we will ask for a remedy that will enable the peaceful return of the real management of TRLEI to Okada Manila,"she said.

Elamparo said TRLEI, the local corporation which operates Okada Manila, is 99.99 percent owned by Tiger Resort Asia Limited.

"TRA is 99 percent owned by Universal Entertainment Corporation (UEC), which is the foreign company and the ultimate parent company in this case is Okadas Holdings Limited, OHL owns more than 60 percent or two thirds of UEC," she said. Robina Asido/DMS