US Deputy Secretary of State Sherman to visit Philippines

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is expected to visit the Philippines this month to meet President-elect Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr and officials of the incoming and outgoing administration.

The US State Department said last Friday Sherman will travel to Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Laos from June 5 to 14.

Trixie Cruz-Angeles, the incoming Presidential Communications Secretary, said in a Monday afternoon briefing that she has no schedule of the meeting between Marcos and Sherman.

Sherman will also participate in a business roundtable and an event in celebration of World Oceans Day. DMS