2 children killed, 2 others hurt in Zambo Sur explosion

ZAMBOANGA CITY ? Two children were killed while two others were wounded in an explosion believed to have been caused by an unexploded ordnance in Zamboanga del Sur, a top police official said Friday.

Col. Diomarie Albarico, Zamboanga del Sur police director, said the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday at Purok Malipayon, Barangay Diplo, Kumalarang town.

Albarico said two boys, aged eight and six, died. The injured, who are in a hospital, include a 13-year-old girl and eight-year-old boy.

Albarico said they have to determine the type of explosive, which radio reports said, was being tinkered by the children before the explosion. DMS