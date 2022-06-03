CIDG arrests alleged Communist Party of the Philippines official for murder, frustrated murder in Cavite

Joint operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) NCR Field Unit, Philippine Army and local police units arrested an alleged member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Philippines and a 45-year-old male in Dasmarinas, Cavite on Tuesday morning.

The arresting units were armed with an arrest warrant for murder and frustrated murder for 71-year-old Evangeline Rapanut alias '' Vicky Ramos''

During the police operation, Randy Tamayo reportedly tried to stop the arresting team to enforce the warrant, prompting the latter to put him under arrest.

Rapanut was said to have in her possession of a caliber 9mm Armscor pistol and MK-II hand grenade. An M16 rifle, three magazines for caliber 5.56 rifle, 57 rounds of ammunition, 2 ? lbs TNT, a 37.19ft long detonating cord, 1ft long time fuse, and eight pieces non-electric blasting caps were seized in the possession of Tamayo.

The arresting team also recovered from the suspects a laptop, six hard drives, 13 USB, 19 SD cards, and 39 assorted cellular phones.

Rapanut is known to be a CPP Central Committee member designated as the 2nd deputy secretary for organization and deputy secretary of National Education Department (NED). Tamayo was identified as NED’s communication staff of Rapanut.

The two were presented before the Cavite Prosecutors Office on June 1 at about 4 pm for inquest proceedings for violations of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunitions Regulation Act), the Law on Explosives, and Obstruction of Justice docketed under IV-24-INQ-22F-369. CIDG