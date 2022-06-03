Alleged terrorist killed, one arrested after clash with troops in Cotabato

An alleged member of the Daulah Islamiyah (DI) was killed while another one was arrested following a clash with government troops in Cotabato on Wednesday morning.

Maj. Andrew Linao, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said the encounter transpired at the vicinity of Purok 7, Barangay Dunguan, M’lang.

He said the joint operating forces of the 602nd Infantry Brigade and Police Regional Office 12 were conducting a law enforcement support operation targeting the suspects of the recent bombing incidents in Parang, Maguindanao; Koronadal City, South Cotabato, and; Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat when the clash occurred.

Linao said "the operation resulted in an encounter with an undetermined number of DI Maguindanao Group members led by Almoben Camen Sebod, alias Polok, a full-time member of the group who is directly involved in extortion and scam activities."

"After the firefight, troops conducted a clearing operation and recovered one enemy cadaver and assorted war materiel, including one 5.56mm M16 rifle, one long magazine of M16 with 41 rounds cartridge of cal. 5.56mm ball, one bandolier, and one improvised explosive device," he added.

Linao said the government forces identified the fatality as Monir Lintukan and the apprehended bandit as Randy Karon, alias Bong, both members of the DI Maguindanao Group. Robina Asido/DMS