Duterte appointees in COA, CSC and Comelec bypassed by Commission on Appointments

The heads of the Commission on Audit (COA), Civil Service Commission (CSC) and three Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioners were bypassed by the Commission on Appointments on Wednesday.

The Commission on Appointments' Committee on Constitutional Commissions and Offices failed to muster a quorum and adjourned its hearing.

They were all ad interim appointees of President Rodrigo Duterte, whose six- year term is ending on June 30.

Bypassed were COA chairman Rizalina Justol, CSC chairman Karlo Nograles and Comelec chairman Saidamen Pangarungan, George Garcia and Aimee Torrefranca-Neri.

In an interview with Radyo Inquirer, Pangaruman said: ''Today, my ad interim appointment as chairman of the Commission on Elections ends... It is wth a heavy heart that I accept such outcome.'DMS