Philippine, US armies start five-day activity to develop capability in cyber security

The Philippine and United States armies started a five-day bilateral activity to further develop its capability and competency in cyber security.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, Army public affairs chief, said the Philippine Army and the US Army Pacific (USARPAC) kicked-off the bilateral Cyber Security Subject Matter Expert Exchange at Fort Bonifacio on Monday.

Trinidad said the bilateral activity, scheduled from May 31 to June 4, is geared at developing PA’s cyber-capabilities and competencies in conducting defensive cyber-operations and active defense operations.

"The activity is part of the agreed-to-actions in the five-year engagement plan of both armies. Subject matter experts from both armies will conduct the activity through lectures, demonstration of various cybertools, and hands-on practical exercises," he said.

Trinidad said a total of 60 Philippine Army cyber workforce and two personnel from the Communications, Electronics and Information Systems Service, Armed Forces of the Philippines (CEISSAFP) as well as five USARPAC personnel joined the exchanges.

In a statement, Army chief Lt. Gen. Romeo S. Brawner, Jr., said the bilateral activity will help fortify the Army’s cyberdefense capabilities through the development of competencies and skills of its cyber workforce.

He also stressed that developing a credible and responsive defense posture that could effectively fast-evolving threats now entails the enhancement of Philippine Army's cyber-related capabilities. Robina Asido/DMS