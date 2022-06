The inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on June 30 will be held in Ilocos or Manila, Philippine National Police (PNP) officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said Wednesday.

“I think it will be either in Ilocos or in Manila,” he said in an interview over dzBB.

Danao said they are waiting for the final word from Marcos' camp on

where they will hold his inauguration. DMS