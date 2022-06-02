Expert believes COVID-19 should not be treated as emergency, but ''endemic infection''

An infectious disease expert expressed belief that the COVID-19 should no longer be labeled as an emergency but be treated as ''an endemic infection''.

"I think it’s high time that we can now remove the emergency na label of COVID-19 because of the persistent and sustained number of cases that are already low," Rontgene Solante said during the "Laging Handa" public briefing on Wednesday.

"Hopefully we will wait for the WHO because we are dependent on the WHO. But probably, the next administration, that’s something that they will discuss so that we can move on and just treat this as an endemic infection," he added.

Solante expressed confidence that if COVID-19 cases surge, the Philippines can control the situation because of present interventions available in the country.

"The fact that we have vaccines available, we also have antiviral agents available, so these are interventions that in case there is an increase of cases, we can manage and we can control it," he said.

Solante stressed the need to continue implementing minimum health protocols.

"But we have to sustain our measures in terms of the health protocol, the availability of the antiviral agents, and the viability of the healthcare system to cater for any event where the COVID-19 cases will increase," he said. Robina Asido/DMS