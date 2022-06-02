2nd 97-meter MRRV for Philippine Coast Guard arrives from Japan

By Robina Asido

The second 97-meter multi-role response vessel (MRRV) of Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) , which will be named as BRP Melchora Aquino, finally arrived in Manila after a five-day journey from Japan on Wednesday.

The arrival ceremony, led by PCG Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu, was held in Port Area, Manila around 9 am.

The PCG said the commissioning ceremony is tentatively scheduled on June 12 where President Rodrigo Duterte has been invited as guest of honor and speaker.

The PCG now has 12 MRRV, with 10 of them 50-meters, all of which were built in Japan funded by Official Development Assistance.

"Today, we have all the reasons to celebrate and rejoice because another source of pride and hope is with us this morning. The arrival of this vessel sends a strong message that our country is moving ahead as a maritime nation," said Abu.

He also recognized the sailing crew, headed by Coast Guard Commander Patrick Babag for ensuring the vessel's safe voyage.

Abu also attended the send off ceremony for the MRRV-9702 at the Shimonoseki shipyard in Japan last May 27.

The ship, and its first 97-meter vessel were modeled after the Japan Coast Guard Kunigami-class vessel.

These vessels had a maximum speed of not less than 24 knots, and endurance of not less than 4,000 nautical miles. It is also capable of conducting sustained maritime patrols in the country’s maritime jurisdictions, including the West Philippine Sea and Philippine Rise. DMS