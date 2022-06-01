Duterte celebrates in ''last Cabinet meeting'': official

Monday afternoon , which Cabinet Secretary Melvin Matibag described as joyous was ''the last Cabinet meeting of the Duterte administration''.

'' But it doesn't mean that we will stop working. If there is need for the Cabinet to meet in the last 30 days, we will do it,'' said Matibag in Tuesday's Palace press briefing.

President Rodrigo Duterte's six-year term ends at noon of June 30. President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr will assume office.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Martin Andanar said Duterte '' was upbeat last night''

''He looks forward to his retirement in Davao City and spending more time with his family and grandchildren,'' said Andanar.

Matibag said Duterte ''was gracious enough to render some songs for the Cabinet members. He is celebrating the victory of the administration.''

''I did not make a mistake in choosing my Cabinet members,'' Matibag quoted Duterte as saying.

Matibag said after the Cabinet meeting, Duterte treated Cabinet secretaries, including the spouses, to a dinner.DMS