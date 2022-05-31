Simulation for Metro Manila subway project set June: Tugade

By Robina Asido

A simulation for the Japan-funded Metro Manila Subway construction project will be conducted early next month, Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade said on Monday.

Tugade made his announcement during the Duterte Legacy Summit at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City.

"By the first week of June or second week of June, the transportation department will perform an activity to convince the people of the Philippines that the subway is real and true," he said.

"Once we put down the tunnel boring machine, the actual construction starts. In the first or second week of June, we will do the simulation on what to do with the subway," he added.

Tugade ensured that the Metro Manila Subway project will continue despite the end of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte next month.

He emphasized that the funds needed for the project are in place while most of the contracts were awarded and the right of way fixed.

"To the efforts of the Department of Finance (DOF) with the government of Japan and JICA ( Japan International Cooperation Agency), the funds are in place. In other words, we no longer have problem in terms of funds," said Tugade.

"Most of the contracts that are involved in the construction of the subway are already awarded. In fact, many have started, It can no longer be stopped," he added.

Tugade added that the Common Station of the Unified Grand Central Station which will interconnect LRT-1, MRT-3, as well as the future MRT-7 and Metro Manila Subway is targeted to start its partial operation within 2022.

"What if I tell you that our target is for the common station to become partly operational by 2022 this year," he said.

Other rail projects of the DOTr that are slated to start its partial operation this year are the LRT-1 Cavite extension project which will be completed by 2024, and Metro Rail Transit Line 7 (MRT-7) with full operation by 2023.

However, Tugade noted that other DOTr railway projects, like the PNR Clark project can be completed by 2026 if the next administration will follow the timeline and the strategy formulated for the railways.

He also mentioned that the San Pablo, Lucena, Candelaria rail line which will be an "integral part" of the Bicol Express "can start anytime now".

''Those who are from Bicol are very lucky, aside from the international airport they also have Bicol Express. It goes to show that the economic program, infrastructure program of President Duterte is not bound by political color. This is an economic program that is not covered with any political affiliation," he said.

On the other hand, Tugade said the progress for the Mindanao railways project with targetted partial operation by 2025 will be entrusted to the next administration. DMS