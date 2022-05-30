Locsin wants Filipinos working in Sri Lanka brought home

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. ordered the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to bring home Filipinos working in Sri Lanka, which is undergoing an economic crisis.

In his Twitter account Sunday, Locsin told Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola to ''get them home.'', referring to Filipinos in Sri Lanka.

''Sarah, get them home. We have the money,'' said Locsin.

Earlier, Arriola said Filipinos in Sri Lanka who wish to return home should contact the Philippine consulate in Colombo, in Dhaka, Bangladesh; and the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers.

The DFA made this call as the economic crisis in Sri Lanka has deepened after the country failed to pay interest on its foreign debt.

A Filipina community adviser in Sri Lanka recently said in an interview Filipinos wish to be repatriated.

''The DFA, through the Philippine Embassy in Dhaka and the Phil Consulate in Colombo, continues to monitor the current economic crisis in Sri Lanka. DFA is closely coordinating with Filipino community leaders on the situation on the ground,'' said Arriola.

There are 581 Filipinos working in Sri Lanka, government media said. DMS