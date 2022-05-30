Lorenzana hopes next admin can sustain gov't gains vs terrorism, insurgency

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana expressed hope that the incoming administration of President-elect Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr will sustain the gains of the government against terrorism and insurgency.

"All in all what happened in the past six year is very good. If you could remember when President (Rodrigo) Duterte entered in 2016, the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) was holding 21 hostages now it is zero", Lorenzana said in a radio interview on Sunday morning.

"We hope that the next administration will be able to continue this so that these areas (in Mindanao) will prosper because while there is conflict and fighting between military and the armed groups there will be no progress," he added.

Lorenzana said the number of armed components and supporters of the communist group was significantly reduced during the Duterte administration.

"The NPA has many components. They have their supporters, armed components who fight against our soldiers. Maybe around 300 to 500," he said.

"Many NPA supporters have surrendered. Other members were killed," he added.

Lorenzana said there are only two small extremist groups remaining in the southern part of the country. These are the Daulah Islamiyah and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters under the Toraype faction.

Lorenzana added that as of Sunday, the Department of National Defense is still waiting for the transition team of the next administration for the proper turnover of tasks to the next defense secretary. Robina Asido/DMS