Philippines, Japan coast guards hold first bilateral meeting in Tokyo

The Philippine and Japan Coast Guard held their first bilateral meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday, the PCG said on Saturday.

According to the PCG, the bilateral meeting which aims to reinforce the strong partnership and cooperation between Japan and Philippines was led by PCG Commandant, Admiral Artemio Abu and JCG Commandant, Admiral Okushima Takahiro.

"The meeting focused on countering piracy, capacity building, Maritime Safety and Security master's program, and maritime security operations," it stated.

During the meeting, Abu thanked Takahiro for their support in boosting the capabilities of PCG personnel through training and other capacity-building initiatives.

Abu also noted that the JCG is one of PCG's important partners in ensuring that the sea is safe, secure, and protected.

Abu also attended the send off-ceremony of the PCG's second 97-meter multi-role response vessel (MRRV) which will be named as BRP Melchora Aquino at the Shimonoseki shipyard on May 27. Robina Asido/DMS