2nd 97-meter MRRV leaves Japan shipyard for Philippines

The second 97-meter multi-role response vessel (MRRV) from Japan which will be named as BRP Melchora Aquino will soon be added to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) following the send-off ceremony at the Shimonoseki shipyard on Friday.

The PCG said the ceremony was attended by Transportation Undersecretary for Maritime, retired Coast Guard Admiral George Ursabia Jr., PCG Commandant, Admiral Artemio Abu, and Mitsubishi Shipyard’s Vice President, Political Section Attache of the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo, Mahabsar Lucman and Regional Representative for Shimonoseki, Koji Mori.

The send-off ceremony was made after the harbor acceptance test and inspection that started from May 19 was officially completed on Thursday.

During the evaluation the HAT team worked closely with the shipbuilder to ensure conformance according to the technical specifications of the project contract.

In his speech during the event, Abu said the "sturdy white ship will serve as the stalwart protector" of the Philippines maritime reserve, and "an instrument for peace and tranquility" within its territorial waters.

"This ship will serve as a symbol of hope and a source of national pride for our maritime nation. It will also serve as an instrument in promoting the rules of law at sea and enhancing amity among neighboring nations in the region," he said.

Abu also reiterates that the ship "symbolizes the strong partnership and cooperation between Japan and the Philippines."

"We are also grateful to the government of Japan through the JICA for making this project possible. Our gratitude also goes to Mitsubishi Shipbuilding for the timely completion of the construction and for the technology transfer afforded to our designated crew for this vessel," he said.

"To our sailing crew, the Coast Guard sailors, we wish you all the best. On your voyage, please bring with you our fervent prayer of a safe conduct of our vessel from here to Manila. We will await your arrival full of eagerness and pride. May you have fair winds, blue skies, and following seas. The Filipino people are enthusiastically waiting for her arrival to our shores,'' he added. Robina Asido/DMS