Marcos names key members of economic team

By Robina Asido

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr Thursday has named key members of his economic team, led by central bank governor Benjamin Diokno who will be finance secretary of his incoming administration.

Marcos also tapped Felipe Medalla, a former National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) head and member of the Monetary Board, to take over Diokno's post.

"I will be nominating our BSP president Benjamin Diokno for the position of secretary of finance he has already agreed, I already talked with him, his place in the BSP will be taken by Philip Medalla who will take on his unexpired term, the term of BSP president in this case is really until July," Marcos said on in his first press conference after his proclamation by Congress Wednesday night.

Marcos also named his trade secretary as Fred Pascual and Manny Bonoan to lead the Department of Public Works and Highways.

"I've asked Fred Pascual to head the DTI ( Department of Trade and Industry) and he has agreed. But we talk about the economic team maybe, normally we don't consider this to be part of it but it is going to be part of it. I am intending to nominate Manny Bonoan for DPWH. He has spent almost his entire professional life in the DPWH, so I know he will do a good job,"he said.

"Those are things that we have decided. I know the economic team is critical and that is what people are looking into. I think we found the best people who are able to look forward and to anticipate what the conditions will be for the Philippines in the coming years," he added.

Earlier this week, Marcos named Philippine Competition Commission chairman Arsenio Balisacan as the next secretary of National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

Marcos has not yet named who will head the Department of Budget and Management.

He announced that he will have his first cabinet meeting on July 1 when the direction of his administration will be discussed.

"I think on the first of July we will have a cabinet meeting immediately. Everybody already knows each other... What is important is to be very clear among ourselves and by the public as well that this is the direction that we are taking this is how we plan to do it...," he added. DMS