Lawyer nominated to be Marcos' press secretary

A lawyer who gained fame for representing military officers charged with rebellion and mutiny and being former commissioner for Cultural Heritage of the National Commission for the Culture and the Arts was nominated as the press secretary of incoming President Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr.

In a press statement Vic Rodriguez, the executive secretary for the new administration, says Cruz-Angeles accepted the nomination as Press Secretary which makes her head of the Presidential Communications Operations Office.

The primary task of Cruz-Angeles is to oversee the operations of the PCOO, which includes the conduct of regular press briefings to media practitioners covering Malacanang activities.

Marcos had earlier announced he will not appoint a spokesperson, which in effect limits the function of the Press Secretary as a talking head during press briefings.

“I am grateful for the opportunity I am given to take part in the administration of President Bongbong Marcos as his Press Secretary. It is with humility that I accept the nomination and assume the responsibility of running the affairs of the PCOO,” she said.

She also wrote the draft of what later became Republic Act 10066 or the Heritage Act of 2009.

Angeles is a radio host of Karambola program over DWIZ. She’s the former publisher of Politiko, an online publication and about politicians and government officials.

She was a social media strategist at the PCOO from July 2017 to 2018 during the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Angeles finished her law degree at the University of the Philippines in 1997 and is taking an International Relations degree at the University of Minnesota in US as well as an MA in Archaeology, also in UP.

Her undergraduate degree is in Linguistics. DMS