MRT-3 extends free rides until June 30

For the third straight month, the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) will be offering passengers with free rides as the program has been extended anew until June 30.

Launched March 28, the free ride program was set to end originally on 30 April 2022, but was extended for another month until May 30.

The MRT-3 management and its maintenance provider, Sumitomo-MHI-TESP, completed the rehabilitation of the rail line last December 2021. On March 22, President Rodrigo Duterte himself led the inauguration of the fully-rehabilitated MRT-3 at the Shaw Boulevard station in Mandaluyong City.

In light of positive feedback from commuters and to continue serving more passengers affected by rising fuel prices and inflation, the MRT-3 and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) have decided to extend the program until end of June.

The program will remain available to all passengers who will take the MRT-3 anytime between the rail line’s operating hours from 4:40 a.m. and 10:10 p.m.

“Malaking kapakinabangan 'yung free ride para sa ating mga kababayan. 'Yung malaking natitipid nila sa pamasahe at 'yung comfort and convenience ng paggamit ng isinaayos na MRT-3, gusto natin magtuluy-tuloy 'yan. Kaya naman, napagdesisyunan po natin na i-extend ang free ride ng isa pang buwan para na rin mas marami pang pasahero ang makinabang at matulungan ng programa,” said Transportation Secretary Art Tugade.

MRT-3 OIC-General Manager and Director for Operations Michael Capati emphasized the record-breaking achievements of MRT-3 during the implementation of the program, including hitting a 351,952 ridership on May 20, the highest number of passengers that the line recorded since it went back to operations on June.

From March 28 to May 24, the MRT-3 has served a total of 15,730,872 passengers under the free ride program, with 315,334 passengers taking the MRT-3 on average during weekdays.

Capati said the extension of the program will further allow the MRT-3 to test its capacity and performance following the completion of its massive rehabilitation.

“We are now in the stage of testing the performance of our subsystems following the success of our full-scale rehabilitation. We hope to cater to more passengers with the extension of the free ride program, as well as showcase the improved services of the MRT-3 and restore the public confidence in our mass transport system,” said Capati.

To achieve this, Capati said the MRT-3 will continue the deployment of four-car train sets for revenue, which can accommodate up to 1,576 passengers.

This will ensure that the MRT-3 is fully-capacitated to serve and accommodate passengers of up to or more than 350,000 daily.