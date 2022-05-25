Rise in reproduction number in NCR does not mean cases will increase: OCTA

OCTA Research said even as the reproduction number in the National Capital Region increased to 1.05 on Monday, it does not mean that COVID-19 ''cases will surge.''

In a report, OCTA Reseach Fellow Guido David said Tuesday :'' A reproduction number above 1 does not necessarily mean cases will surge.''

Although NCR remains at low risk from COVID-19, ''over the next few weeks, the best case scenario is status quo, while the worst case scenario, based on currently available data, is a weak surge in COVID-19 cases,'' said David.

On Monday, the Department of Health said there were 191 new COVID-19 cases, with 70 of them in the NCR. Recoveries were 172 while the national positivity rate was 1.1 percent. DMS