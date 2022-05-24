Seven dead as boat catches fire off Quezon

Seven people died after a fast craft vessel with 134 passengers and crew members on board caught fire off the waters of Quezon province on Monday morning.

Maj. Gen. Rhoderick Armamento, area police commander of Southern Luzon, said everyone on board Mercraft 2 have been accounted for.

''An eight-year-old has been rescued so everyone has been accounted for,'' Armamento told dzBB.

Armamento said 103 have been rescued, 24 were injured and seven died. Five women and two men were reported dead, he added.

Commodore Armando Balilo, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson, said among the rescued were the boat captain identified as John Lerry Escareces. He is among 24 being treated at the nearest hospital.

At least nine civilian and government vessels are being used for search and rescue operations.

The fire was declared under control around 9:57 am after a distress call was received by the PCG at 6:30 am. The vessel was towed to the nearest shoreline of Baluti Island, Barangay Cawayan, Real for proper disposition.

The vessel was enroute to Real, Quezon from Polillo Island when the fire allegedly came from its engine room.

The vessel, which has a maximum capacity of 186 passengers, left Polillo Island around 5am and was at the vicinity of waters off Baluti Island, Barangay Cawayan, Real or approximately 1,000 yards from the port of Real when it caught fire. Robina Asido/DMS