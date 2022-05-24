Marcos names Remulla as justice secretary, taps Balisacan for NEDA

Former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr. announced that Cavite Rep. Jesus Remulla and economist Arsenio Balisacan will be joining his Cabinet.

Remulla, whom Marcos described as a ''very, very good lawyer, will become secretary of justice. Balisacan will be returning to the National Economic and Development Authority, Marcos added.

Earlier named by Marcos to his Cabinet were his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as education secretary.

Marcos also named his spokesperson, Vic Rodriguez, as executive secretary and Benhur Abalos as secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government.

Also named by Marcos Monday were Bienvenido Laguesma as labor secretary and Toots Ople, to oversee the Department of Migrant Workers.

''Our friend, the incoming justice secretary has already announced it himself,'' said Marcos, referring to Remulla, who gave an interview Monday morning.

''I have asked him to join as the secretary of justice. He has a good many years in the experience of government. Many people do not know he is absolutely a very, very, good lawyer,'' Marcos said.

Remulla said Marcos asked him to see him a few days after the elections. ''(He) asked me a few questions and asked me to join the Cabinet,'' said Remulla.

Remula said he still has to be confirmed by the Commission on Appointments before he will resign as congressman.

Marcos said he asked Balisacan to return to his old post. ''I've asked him to return to NEDA. I worked with him when i was governor (of Ilocos Norte). I know his policies will be to the betterment of the country.''

Balisacan, who heads the Philippine Competition Commission, said he accepted the post.

''Upon the invitation of presumptive President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., I have decided to help meet the challenges of the economy as Secretary of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) in this important period of our economic history,'' said Balisacan in a statement.

''I look forward to working with the economic team and the private sector to bring back the country to its pre-pandemic high-growth trajectory, deliver rapid poverty reduction, and reduce socioeconomic inequality,'' he said. DMS/Jaspearl Tan