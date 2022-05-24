Marcos says Philippines to be ''very much involved'' in Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

The Philippines will be ''very much involved'' in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework which was announced Monday by US President Joe Biden on Monday.

This was announced by former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr., the incoming president, in a press conference on Monday.

''Yes, we are very much involved and we are considered an important member of that advocation,'' said Marcos.

This was discussed in his meeting with Ambssadors Koshikawa Kazuhiko of Japan, Kim in Chul of South Korea, Shambhu Khumaran of India and US Charge d' Affaires Heather Variava when they met with Marcos separately earlier in the day.

''Some elements of the Indo-Pacific region treaty were what we spoke about with different ambassadors, most specifically with the American charge,'' said Marcos.

''We will be involved with that,'' he added.

Marcos said the survival of the world economy or even just the regional economy is going to depend on the partnerships we make with other countriues.

''And that is why, that is going to be very imopiortant. We have to open as much of the economy as we can to trade and that is where these kinds of treaties come in,'' Marcos said.

Biden launched the Indo-Pacific economic trade deal with 12 countries, including Japan, in Tokyo.

Along with the US, Japan and the Philippines, joining the group were Australia, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.

These countries are said to account for 40 percent of the world's gross domestic product. DMS