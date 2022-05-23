「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

5月23日のまにら新聞から

Indonesia stuns heavily-favored Philippines to become SEA Games basketball champs

［ 97 words｜2022.5.23｜英字 (English) ］

Indonesia upset the Philippines, 85-81, to win the men's basketball championship in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam on Sunday.

The Indonesians led in all quarters over the Philippine quintet, which were made up of professional players, using three-point shooting to deadly effect.

It was the third time since 1977 that the Philippines yielded the basketball crown. Earlier, the Philippine women's team took the championship despite losing the final game to Malaysia.

The Southeast Asian Games, the region's version of the Olympic Games, ends Sunday. In 2019, the Philippines ruled the overall championship in home ground. DMS

