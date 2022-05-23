Veteran movie star Susan Roces passes away, public viewing of wake starts

Susan Roces, the doll-faced actress who was once named Queen of Philippines Movies, passed away Friday night at the age of 80.

Her death was announced by her daughter, Senator Grace Poe in her Twitter account. Poe said public viewing began Sunday 10 am and will last to May 24 at 10 pm.

''She passed away peacefully on a Friday evening, May 20, 2022, surrounded by love and warmth, with her daughter, Grace, her nephew Joseph and Jeffrey and many of her family and close friends,'' said Poe.

The cause of her death was not announced.

Her husband, the late movie star Fernando Poe Jr, lost to then President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo in the 2004 election.

Poe's outburst ''you have stolen the presidency, not twice, but twice!'' was her tirade against the supposed cheating that Arroyo did to defeat her husband.

Poe continued to be in demand as a product endorser and to appear in television serials, most notably titled Ang Probinsyano, which was modeled after a movie her husband made famous. DMS