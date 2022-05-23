Motorists pay higher toll at Cavitex starting Sunday

Motorists using Cavite Toll Expressway (Cavitex) started to pay higher toll fees on Sunday, Julius Corpuz, Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) spokesman said Saturday.

During the "Laging Handa" public briefing on Saturday, Corpuz said despite the increase in toll fees, public utility vehicles (PUVs) using the expressway will not be affected immediately.

Corpuz explained that the increase on the toll fees was supposed to be implemented last May 12, the same day when the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) started to implement its toll hike, but it was deferred to give the PUVs a chance to avail "abatement or discounts" provided by Cavitex.

"We give big consideration for the PUVs, so that they will not be too affected by the increase of toll fee in Cavitex starting tomorrow (May 22)," he said.

Starting Sunday,motorists will pay P33 for Class 1 vehicles (from P25), P67 for Class 2 vehicles and P100 for Class 3 vehicles.

"It I am not mistaken, almost all of our jeepneys, UV Express, and buses have already enrolled and if they passed by even if there is already a new toll fee, for a period of three months they will be given discount and they will only pay for the old toll fee," he added.

Corpuz said other PUVs who have not availed of the discounts may still enroll for this service. Robina Asido/DMS