Magnitude 6.1 quake hits Calatagan, Batangas

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 struck 20 kilometers northwest of Calatagan, Batangas at 5:50 am Sunday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in its bulletin it is expecting damage from the quake, which was tectonic and had a depth of 126 kilometers.

Phivolcs said there is no tsunami threat to the Philippines.

Ronald Torres, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer in Calatagan, said there was ''no untoward incident'' monitored in their area.

"Based on our assessment, there was no untoward incident after the magnitude 6.1 earthquake earlier," Torres said in a radio interview on Sunday.

"The high risk buildings were already inspected and there was no damage reported," he added.

Torres said there were series of aftershocks recorded after the quake but most of these were no longer felt in the province

Intensity IV was reported in Calatagan followed by Intensity III in Intensity III - Quezon City; Pasay City; Pasig City; Tagaytay City; Mendez, Amadeo and Alfonso, Cavite; Obando, Bulacan.

Intensity II was felt in Abucay, Bataan; Gapan City, Nueva Ecija; Castillejos, Zambales; Mandaluyong City; Manila City; Makati City; Tanay, Rizal.

Instrumental intensities were Intensity IV at Puerto Galera and Oriental Mindoro

Intensity III was experienced at Plaridel, San Ildefonso and Malolos City, Bulacan; Guagua, Pampanga; Tagaytay City; Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro; Batangas City; Olongapo City, Zambales; Gumaca, Quezon

Intensity II was recorded at Talisay, Batangas; Mauban and Dolores, Quezon ; Roxas and San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Muntinlupa City; Gapan City; Nueva Ecija; Pandi and Marilao, Bulacan; Mulanay, Quezon; Las Piñas City; Marikina City; Malabon City; Cabanatuan City

Intensity I was felt in Los Baños, Laguna; Iba, Zambales; Pasig City; Quezon City; Tayabas, Polillo, Lopez, San Francisco and Lucban, Quezon; Baler, Aurora. Robina Asido/ DMS