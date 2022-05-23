PCG team starts tests, inspections of 2nd 97-meter MRRV in Japan

A Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) team started the "harbor acceptance tests and inspections" of the second 97-meter multi-role response vessel (MRRV) in Japan on Thursday.

The acceptance tests and inspections at the Shimonoseki Shipyard in Yamaguchi Prefecture will run until May 26.

During this period, the PCG team will assess the functionality, quality, and acceptability of works, equipment, machinery, parts, and systems installed onboard the vessel.

Commander Patrick Babag, the vessel's commanding officer, said the harbor acceptance tests and inspections aim to ensure the vessel complies with the contract technical specifications before delivering to the Philippines.

After the test and inspection, the vessel will depart from Japan on May 27 and is expected to arrive in the Philippines on June 1. It will be commissioned into the Coast Guard service as Barko ng Republika ng Pilipinas (BRP) Melchora Aquino.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) acquired the two units of the 97-meter MRRV under the Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Project Phase II, funded by Official Development Assistance (ODA).

The MRRVs which are modeled after the Japan Coast Guard Kunigami-class vessels have a speed of not less than 24 knots, and endurance of not less than 4,000 nautical miles.

The first unit of the 97-meter MRRV was formally commissioned to PCG service as BRP Teresa Magbanua on May 6.

BRP Teresa Magbanua and with BRP Gabriela Silang, BRP Malapascua; and BRP Cape Engaño are joining this year's Regional Marine Pollution Exercise in the vicinity of waters off Makassar, Indonesia which starts Sunday. Robina Asido/DMS