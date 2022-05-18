Lorenzana says law on fixed terms ensures only the best officers assume AFP posts

The newly-signed law which prescribes three-year fixed terms for the officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will help ensure that only the best officers climb the ladder of military leadership, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Tuesday.

Lorenzana said the principal objective of RA 11709 is "to allow general officers sufficient time, i.e., three years time-in-grade, to do their jobs".

"If they are not promoted to the next higher grade, they are retired. This ensures that only the best officers ascend the ladder of leadership. This also puts an end to the revolving door system in the AFP leadership that resulted from the retirement law passed in 1979," he said.

"RA 11709 also limits the number of general officers to 0.01 percentum of the AFP's total strength and will reduce the number of its general officers from the present 196 to 153, which we believe is the optimal number of generals to efficiently and competently lead the AFP," he added.

Lorenzana also thanked the members of Congress who advocate the law and President Rodrigo Duterte for signing the RA 11709 last April 13.

"We would like to thank the members of Congress, especially Sen. Dick Gordon, Sen. Ping Lacson and Cong. Boboy Tupaz for advocating and espousing this law throughout the legislative process," he said.

"Lastly, we thank President Duterte for signing it into law R.A. 11709, which caps his vision and programs -- higher pay, more troops, more brand new equipment, and improved health services -- for a better and professional AFP that he implemented during his term," he added. Robina Asido/DMS