Comelec proclaims 12 winning senators Wednesday

The Commission on Elections (Comelec), sitting as the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC), will proclaim on Wednesday the 12 winning senators in May polls.

Comelec invited top government officials, led by President Rodrigo Duterte, to attend the 4 pm proclamation at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Forum Tent in Pasay City. This is the first time it has asked key officials to attend a senatorial proclamation, said Comelec George Garcia.

"At the moment, we have prepared the advisory for the senators and the invitations are also in process as well as the program," said Comelec - Education and Information Department (EID) Deputy Director Frances Arabe in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Set to be proclaimed as senators are Robin Padilla (26,612,434), Loren Legarda (24,264,969), Raffy Tulfo (23,396,954), Sherwin Gatchalian (20,602,655), Francis Escudero (20,271,458), Mark Villar (19,475,592), Alan Peter Cayetano (19,295,314), Juan Miguel Zubiri (18,734,336), Joel Villanueva (18,486,034), JV Ejercito (15,841,858), Risa Hontiveros (15,420,807), and Jinggoy Estrada (15,108,625).

Their votes exclude those from Lanao del Sur, which has yet to transmit its Certificate of Canvass due to special elections on May 24 in several clustered precincts there.

Meanwhile, Comelec said the proclamation of winning partylists set on Thursday was postponed due to remaining uncanvassed votes from the May elections. DMS