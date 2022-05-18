Total foreign investments approval in first quarter, up 54.1%, driven by Japan

Total foreign investments approved in the first quarter reached P8.98 billion, 54.1 percent lower compared with P19.55 billion in the same period in 2021.

The foreign investments commitments for the first quarter were mainly driven by investments from Japan which accounted for 39.7 percent of the total approved amount , followed by South Korea (18.5 percent) and Singapore (18.2 percent).

Japan committed P3.56 billion, while South Korea and Singapore pledged P1.66 billion and P1.63 billion, respectively.

These investments were pledges from six investment promotion agencies (IPAs), namely: Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB), Board of Investments (BOI), Clark Development Corporation (CDC), Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA), Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA).

No investment approvals were reported from BOI-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BOI-BARMM) for first quarter of years 2021 and 2022.

Manufacturing bested all other industries as it stands to receive P5.15 billion or 57.4 percent of the total FI pledges. Electricity, gas, steam, and airconditioning supply came in second with investment commitments valued at P1.66 billion or 18.5 percent share, followed by administrative and support service activities with P977.37 million or 10.9 percent FI contribution.

Majority of the approved foreign investments in the first quarter is intended to finance projects in Calabarzon amounting to P4.87 billion or 54.2 percent of the total. This was followed by Cagayan Valley with P1.66 billion (18.5 percent), and Central Visayas with P986.59 million (11 percent).

Approved investments of foreign and Filipino nationals reached P190.57 billion in the first quarter, an increased of 15.6 percent compared with P164.89 billion in the same period of the previous year.

Filipino nationals continued to dominate the approved investments during the quarter, posting P181.59 billion worth of investment pledges or 95.3 percent share .

Total approved projects of foreign and Filipino investors in the first quarter were projected to generate 14,416 jobs. Out of the total anticipated jobs for the period, approved projects with foreign interest were projected to generate 9,655 jobs based on the reports of IPAs. PSA