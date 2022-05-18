Marcos congratulated by Australian Prime Minister Morrison

Former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr has spoken to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison while he is on a private trip with his family, his spokesperson said Tuesday.

Vic Rodriguez said the phone call between Marcos and Morrison was confirmed by Philippine Ambassador to Australia Helen dela Vega.

"The Prime Minister of Australia called president-elect Bongbong and he congratulated him on the successful election," he said.

"He (Morrison) also recognized the credibility and integrity of our electoral process and he congratulated the Filipino people for electing overwhelmingly, the new president-elect and vice-president elect in the person of Bongbong Marcos and Inday Sara Duterte," he added.

ABC News, in its website, reported that Marcos quietly flew into Australia on Monday.

Rodriguez said Marcos' visit to Australia is "more of a private trip, private visit for a much needed vacation" with his family.

"I think he will just want to enjoy the remaining days before he assumes officially his office as the president of the republic. And trying to momentarily enjoy being an ordinary citizen Bongbong," he said.

But ABC News said a small group of Filipinos gathered outside the serviced apartment where he is staying to protest.

“It is shameful. It is not our custom to shame a fellow Filipino in another country,'' said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said Marcos is coming home this Thursday. ''In total , he’s just out for three and a half days for a much needed vacation," he added. Robina Asido/DMS