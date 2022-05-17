Comelec pushes through proclaiming 12 winning senators Wednesday

The Commission on Election (Comelec) is set to proclaim the 12 winning senators on Wednesday although the conduct of the special election in Lanao del Sur is scheduled next week.

"The en banc had decided to make the proclamation for the winning senators on Wednesday its May 18, at 4 pm, 12 senators elect (will be proclaimed)," said John Rex Laudiangco. Comelec spokesman, in a press briefing on Monday .

The proclamation will be done at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Forum Tent in Pasay City.

Laudiangco explained the proclamation of the 12 senators will not include the announcement of their ranking as the Comelec is still waiting for the votes from the province of Lanao del Sur which will be transmitted after the special election for the 12 barangays in Tuburan on May 24.

"On the proclamation of the senators, we will proclaim the 12 but there is no standing or ranking, we proclaim those who garnered the highest number of votes, without standing or ranking in the meantime because we have to complete the (votes from) Lanao del Sur," he said.

"The oversight committee together with the supervisory committee, as well as the the other working committees already made a computation, that these remaining votes that yet to be submitted or transmitted will not affect the magic 12, it may only affect their standing but not the winning senators, that is why we are confident to proclaim the 12 on May 18, at 4pm and the partylist on May 19, 2022," he added.

Laudiangco said each winning senator is allowed to bring five companions during the proclamation ceremony.

"The expected attendees are the senator elect plus five companions. In total, there are six of them, the senator elect himself or herself plus five companions, that's May 18 2022," he said.

Laudiangco said the partylist that will only be proclaimed by Thursday are those who have garnered the guaranteed seats.

"In the partylist, our projected date and intended date of proclamation will be on May 19 at 4 pm, there will be no changes only two representatives per partylist (will be allowed to attend), not all 63 seats will be proclaimed on Thursday it will only be limited to those who have, are sure who have garnered the guaranteed seat," he said.

"We will limit that because on the mid and the bottom part of the computation the remaining total number of partylist votes might affect the positioning and standing of the partylist group," he added.

As of Monday, Laudiangco said 91 percent of the COCs were canvassed while 14 others including those that come from Lanao del Sur were left to be canvassed. Robina Asido/DMS