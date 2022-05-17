New Isuzu Philippines president vows ''environment friendly'' future

By Robina Asido

The new president of Isuzu Philippines, Noburo Murakami, vows for "a much cleaner, safer, and environment friendly" future as he formally assumed his post in a ceremony on Monday.

"As the number one truck brand in the country, we are taking these challenges to show more responsibility to the society and the environment. That is why in celebration of the 25th inaugural year, we’ll be working towards a more sustainable path. So I will shift. Sustainability is no longer a choice but rather our way forward," Murakami said in his speech in the ceremony at the Okada Hotel.

"This movement... will come from changes in our values, operations we do business moving forward. So join us as we begin a new journey for this year. To a much cleaner, safer, and environment-friendly tomorrow. A drive to sustainability," he added.

Murakami, a senior executive from Isuzu Motors Limited, Japan, replaces Hajime Koso, the longest serving president of Isuzu Philippines Corp. at seven years.

According to Isuzu Philippines Corp. website, "under Koso’s leadership, the company has seen numerous company milestone like its 300,000 sales milestone, the introduction of a new parts hub in Metro Manila that eased the delivery of parts to different dealerships nationwide, launch of the Isuzu Mobile Medic service, a strong Dealer Expansion program and a new Isuzu Outlet Standardization, to name a few."

It added that Kaso "also led the company in one of its most challenging times, continuing its operations whilst the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining its number one position in the truck market and launching new models in the middle of it all."

Last February, Isuzu Philippines Corp. announced that it "once again topped the industry’s truck sales based on the combined report from the Truck Manufacturers Association Inc. (TMA) and the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc (CAMPI), marking its 22nd consecutive years as the number one truck brand in the country."

"Based on the report, IPC sold a total of 4,427 truck units which account to almost 45.5% of the market, with a big portion eaten up by its Category III light-duty trucks selling 2,745 units gaining 56 percent segment share," it stated.

"Its Category IV medium-duty trucks sold a total of 1,397 units or 38.3 percent share, while its Category V heavy-duty trucks, was able to sell 285 units or a 25.3 percent segment share," it added. DMS