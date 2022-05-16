Duterte tells PMA graduates to be versatile in changing times

BAGUIO CITY—- President Rodrigo Duterte called on the graduates of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) class of 2022 to “be many things at the same time” to be relevant.

Speaking during Sunday's graduation rites of the 214 “Bagsik Diwa” class of 2022, Duterte said: '' Today, the man in uniform must be many things at the same time if he is to be relevant to the changing times.''

''He must be both a warrior and a peacemaker; an arms-bearer and a pencil pusher; skilled in the art of war and adept as a lifesaver; an offensive machine and a fierce defender; a tribune and a diplomat; a soldier and a civil servant. You can be all these if you want,” he said.

The PMA, Duterte said, has sufficiently prepared the graduates for all possibilities.

“The eyes of the Filipino people are upon you. Always remain true to your oath. By your actuations in public, The Philippine Military Academy, shall be judged. You are the face of your alma mater,” he added.

Duterte said ills such as “corruption, red tape, illegal drugs, and crime and criminalities” still hound the nation but is hopeful that the “next generation” of Filipinos would accept the challenge of correcting these “wrongs.”

“I guess it is in the hands of the next generation of Filipino leaders and movers where our salvation rests. You, the Bagsik Diwa Class of 2022 belong to that generation,” he said.

Duterte awarded a house and lot to Cadet First Class Krystlenn Ivany Quemado who topped the Class of 2022. DMS