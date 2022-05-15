Metro Manila police ready to cope with planned demonstrations over poll results

Police in Metro Manila are ready to cope with demonstrations that might be held by groups and individuals disappointed at the outcome of the May 9 elections.

Lt. Col. Jenny Tecson, National Capital Region Police (NCRPO) spokesperson, said Saturday's ''Laging Handa'' virtual public forum that police officers will not hesitate to use force if protesters would become violent.

Philippine National Police officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said they have

recorded at least 40 public assemblies between May 10 to 14 nationwide and these were are uneventful.

“We are glad that those assemblies or gathering of supporters went smoothly without any major incident recorded,” Danao said in a statement.

Police are preparing for more demonstrations after a Black Friday protest where activists and members of cause-oriented groups organized a rally near the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay where the national canvassing is taking place.

These persons are protesting the looming victory of former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who holds a big lead over Vice President Leni Robredo

Tecson said civil disturbance management teams are ready to respond if rallies become

violent. She said police are ready to provide security to Comelec officials. DMS