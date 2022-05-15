NCR and Western Visayas wage boards grant minimum wage increase

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board - NCR issued Wage Order No. NCR-23 on Friday that granted a wage increase of P33 bringing the new minimum wage rate to P570 and P533 for workers in the non-agriculture and agriculture sectors, respectively.

It is expected to protect around one million minimum wage earners in private establishments in the region from undue low pay. The increase considered the restoration of the purchasing power of minimum wage earners because of the escalating prices of basic goods, commodities, and petroleum products.

The last wage order for workers in private establishments in NCR took effect on 22 November 2018.

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board – VI issued Wage Order No. RBVI-26 providing a wage increase for workers in the non-agriculture, industrial and commercial establishments of P55 and P110 bringing the daily minimum wage in the region to P450 and P420 for those employing more than 10 workers and those employing 10 or less workers, respectively.

In addition, the Board granted a P95 increase for workers in the agriculture sector bringing the daily minimum wage to P410.

It is expected to protect around 214,836 minimum wage earners in private establishments in the region from undue low pay. The increase considered the restoration of the purchasing power of minimum wage earners because of the escalating prices of basic goods, commodities, and petroleum products as well as to bring the minimum wage rate above the 2021 first semester poverty threshold.

Additionally, the Board issued Wage Order No. RBVI-DW-04 providing a wage increase of P500 bringing the new monthly minimum wage rate for domestic workers to P4,500. It is expected to benefit 160,795 domestic workers (49,413 live-in and 111,382 live-out).

The last Wage Order for workers in private establishments and for domestic workers in Western Visayas took effect on November 26 2019 and May 8 2019, respectively.

The new Wage Orders will be submitted to the Commission for review and shall take effect 15 days after publication in a newspaper of general circulation. DOLE Information and Publication Service