Two alleged NPAs killed in Zamboanga del Norte clash with military

Two alleged members of the New People's Army (NPA) were killed in a 30-minute clash with government troops in Zamboanga del Norte on Thursday, a military official reported on Friday.

Maj. Andrew Linao, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom) public affairs officer said the clash occurred at Sitio Kalakat, Barangay Midatag, Leon B. Postigo, Zamboanga del Norte around 3:40 pm.

Linao said the troops were conducting combat operations when they encountered an undetermined number of armed men believed to be remnants of Guerilla Front Flex-A and main regional guerilla unit of the Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee.

Killed were two rebels identified as Loreto Dagpin, alias Elyong, former commanding officer of the guerilla unit and Rolando Maglasang, and alias Mobin, former commanding officer of Guerilla Front BBC.

Linao said government forces also recovered one AK47, two M653 rifles, one M16 rifle, personal belongings, and propaganda materials during the clearing operation following the clash. Robina Asido/DMS