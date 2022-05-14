IATF supports face-to-face classes for public, private schools

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Thursday strongly supported the conduct of face-to-face classes for all public and private public institutions for basic education.

It must be stated that COVID-19 vaccination shall not be made a requirement for the conduct of full face-to-face classes for basic education. Instead the IATF strongly encouraged public and private educational institutions for basic education to undertake COVID-19 vaccination programs for their respective learners.

To provide an opportunity for children to be vaccinated, public educational institutions for basic education are enjoined to allow the Department of Health (DOH), in coordination with their respective local government units (LGUs), to facilitate the conduct of the COVID-19 vaccination programs within their premises.

Meanwhile, private educational institutions for basic education may, with their consent, undertake vaccination of their learners in coordination with DOH and the LGU concerned within their premises. The COVID-19 vaccination programs shall be conducted with the informed consent given and signed by the parent or guardian, and the assent given by the learner pursuant to applicable DOH guidelines.

The DOH, in coordination with the respective LGUs, shall ensure the proper implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination programs for basic education learners in public and private educational institutions. OPS