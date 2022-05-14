Philippines to donate three million COVID-19 vaccines to three ASEAN countries

The Philippine government will donate three million COVID-19 vaccines to three Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, said Ted Herbosa, medical adviser of the National Task Force Against COVID-19, on Friday.

During the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing, Herbosa said documents for the donations were being processed by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

"We are preparing Sputnik vials for donation both dose one and dose two. I think the total number of donations is three million," he said.

''I think Laos Cambodia, Myanmar are the target countries to receive it because they lack vaccines. Myanmar, I think, specifically for Sputnik,'' he added.

He mentioned that some African countries want these vaccines. ''That is the current situation. I'm sure if there are some (vaccines) that can be donate, we will donate them,'' said Herbosa.

Herbosa also mentioned that around one million Astrazeneca vaccines have expired, but Covax has vowed to replace them.

"We are waiting for the replacement because these were donations," he said. Robina Asido/DMS